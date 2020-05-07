Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 377,253 Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 377,253 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,497,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,147,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,759,055,000 after purchasing an additional 32,316,244 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $271,810,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,655,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $346,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833,289 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,394,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $338,832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 230.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,667,032 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $287,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $3.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.29. 20,832,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,478,332. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $47.08. The firm has a market cap of $48.39 billion and a PE ratio of -3.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.19.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,600,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,539,729 shares in the company, valued at $181,634,557.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $6,908,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,740,000 shares of company stock valued at $51,765,700. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

