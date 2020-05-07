Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.19% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $10,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.67.

Shares of NYSE:JLL traded up $7.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.20. The company had a trading volume of 10,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,057. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.70. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 1-year low of $78.29 and a 1-year high of $178.55.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.42). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

