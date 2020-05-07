Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $13,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 205,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,080,000 after buying an additional 105,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 464,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,409,000 after acquiring an additional 21,525 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Dennis V. Arriola acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.73 per share, with a total value of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,099.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE opened at $122.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.87. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

SRE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.40.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

