Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 10,690 Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Elanco Animal Health worth $7,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,763,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,565 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364,089 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 21,438 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth $8,844,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Shares of ELAN stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,470. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average of $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 120.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $35.46.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.83 million. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,602.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R David Hoover purchased 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $106,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,455. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $388,329. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.