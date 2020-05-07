Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 23,958 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,317,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,958 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 0.8% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Cisco Systems worth $93,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 30,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,221 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.6% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 240,152 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO opened at $41.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $175.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average of $44.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.