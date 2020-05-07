Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,185 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in FedEx by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,029,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,523,004,000 after buying an additional 105,441 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in FedEx by 47.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $744,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,883 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in FedEx by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $761,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,770 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,273,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $493,859,000 after purchasing an additional 104,279 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,421 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $493,159,000 after acquiring an additional 282,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.61.

FedEx stock traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.12. The stock had a trading volume of 780,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,042. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $183.47.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

