Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $3,265,410,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $463,695,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 861,877.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,077,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,347 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,784,000 after acquiring an additional 749,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,106,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,847,000 after acquiring an additional 678,856 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.73.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $105.25 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $127.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.71 and its 200-day moving average is $109.62. The firm has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $169,501.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,779.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.32 per share, for a total transaction of $237,631.92. Insiders have sold 8,214 shares of company stock worth $932,401 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

