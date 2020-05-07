Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $23,102,111,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $300,538,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2,162.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,728,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,668 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,655,000 after acquiring an additional 244,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $1,226,000. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $178.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

CMI traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,431. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $186.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,653,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.