Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $11,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Public Storage by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $6.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $182.50. The stock had a trading volume of 314,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,686. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $155.37 and a 1 year high of $266.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.52 and its 200-day moving average is $212.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.10.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.93% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $716.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Cfra lowered their price target on Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Public Storage from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Public Storage from $202.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Public Storage from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.12.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

