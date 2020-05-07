Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $11,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 733.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 36.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at $71,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BFAM traded down $5.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.59. The company had a trading volume of 20,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,229. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.49 and its 200-day moving average is $142.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.81. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $64.23 and a 52 week high of $176.98.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $520.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.26 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $1,012,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,313.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marguerite Kondracke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total transaction of $171,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,454.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,875,195. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.67.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

