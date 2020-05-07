Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $10.09 Million Stock Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $10,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Metlife during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital International Sarl acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Metlife by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MET traded up $2.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.09. 3,617,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,702,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.40 and its 200 day moving average is $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Metlife Inc has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MET. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Metlife from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.44.

In other Metlife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

