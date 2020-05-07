Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $11.12 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 838,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Schlumberger worth $11,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research raised Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $17.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. DZ Bank downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.87.

SLB stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.92. 6,294,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,003,798. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 2.09.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

In related news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,937.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.