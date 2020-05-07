Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $11.12 Million Stock Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,226 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $11,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $6,969,452.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $1,422,874.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,759,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.44. 1,548,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,434,137. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

