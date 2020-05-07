Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $12.46 Million Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $12,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Eaton by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 31,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $639,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN traded up $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $81.53. 52,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,149. The company has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $105.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.76.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

