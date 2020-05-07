Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $12.62 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 430,725 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,480,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,266,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,501 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,477,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,266,615,000 after buying an additional 2,689,765 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,108,471 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,177,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,373,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,062,524,000 after purchasing an additional 269,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,649,021 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $952,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.35.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,660,062. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

