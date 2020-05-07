Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $13.10 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $13,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Xcel Energy by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,040,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,435,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,816,902,000 after buying an additional 1,444,840 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,745,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,133,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,398,000 after buying an additional 716,835 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,681,000 after acquiring an additional 646,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.93.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $61.22 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $72.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.66 and a 200-day moving average of $63.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

