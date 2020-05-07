Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $7.49 Million Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 113,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 25,938 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,637 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,795,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 20,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALXN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.21.

ALXN stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.94. 52,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,031. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.91 and its 200-day moving average is $102.82. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $136.51.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 48.17%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 418,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,536,232.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

