Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $7.56 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $7,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,904,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 400.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,563,000 after acquiring an additional 572,409 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 772,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,551,000 after acquiring an additional 435,983 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 471,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,583,000 after buying an additional 352,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 168.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,754,000 after buying an additional 350,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Cfra lowered their price target on Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.17.

SNPS stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.42. The stock had a trading volume of 35,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,643. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $166.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 5,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $733,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total transaction of $31,778,421.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,397 shares in the company, valued at $36,895,486.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 294,624 shares of company stock valued at $44,048,820. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

