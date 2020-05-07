Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $8.13 Million Stock Position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $8,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,695,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,652,000 after buying an additional 74,975 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,191,000 after acquiring an additional 41,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CoStar Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,633,000 after buying an additional 16,568 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 426,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,276,000 after purchasing an additional 113,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $713.00 to $811.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on CoStar Group from $750.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $755.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $780.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $711.64.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $12.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $635.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,894. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $594.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $618.34. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.60, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CoStar Group Inc has a 52-week low of $482.10 and a 52-week high of $746.70.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.43 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total value of $22,307,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total value of $4,223,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

