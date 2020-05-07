Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $8.43 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $8,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 131.6% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,036.29. 55,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,869. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.91 and a 52 week high of $1,274.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $915.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,078.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 60.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on AutoZone from $1,275.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra raised shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,015.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,310.00 to $1,259.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,172.87.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

