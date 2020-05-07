Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $8.94 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $525,951,000 after buying an additional 137,273 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $286,226,000. Provident Trust Co. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,030,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,364,000 after acquiring an additional 127,325 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,974,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,634,000 after acquiring an additional 29,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,820,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,850,000 after buying an additional 66,829 shares during the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TROW traded up $3.46 on Thursday, reaching $111.66. 33,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,826. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.46 and its 200-day moving average is $118.48. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $139.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TROW. ValuEngine raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.08.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

