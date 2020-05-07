Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $9.81 Million Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,979 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $9,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in eBay by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 19,994,970 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $722,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,970 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,120,028 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $545,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707,700 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its position in shares of eBay by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,316,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $408,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in eBay by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,453,275 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $341,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in eBay by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,407,143 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $336,117,000 after acquiring an additional 131,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,618.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $149,661.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EBAY. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.77.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.50. 528,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,916,401. eBay Inc has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.41.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

