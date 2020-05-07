Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,019 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $7,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 410,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after purchasing an additional 54,724 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $5,712,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $681,000. 6.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $32.54. The company had a trading volume of 219,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,444. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.25. Southern Copper Corp has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

In related news, Director Perez Alfredo Casar sold 11,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $367,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

