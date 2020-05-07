Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 209,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $10,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSIC. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Henry Schein by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 2,905.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $406,919.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,267,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HSIC traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.03. The stock had a trading volume of 75,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.93. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $73.99.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Cfra decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.