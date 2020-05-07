Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 10,742 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.16% of Eastman Chemical worth $10,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $4,954,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of EMN stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.95. The stock had a trading volume of 367,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,051. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $83.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.61.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.11.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.