Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 29,653 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.18.

Shares of NYSE FDS traded up $10.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $276.36. 11,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,614. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.22 and a 1-year high of $310.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.02 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 58.78%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.80%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.86, for a total transaction of $440,233.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,339.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,330.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,330.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,508 shares of company stock valued at $11,533,127 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.