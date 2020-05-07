Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Msci were worth $9,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Msci by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,500,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,687,000 after acquiring an additional 204,958 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Msci by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,112,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,529,000 after acquiring an additional 42,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Msci by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,550,000 after acquiring an additional 49,118 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Msci by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,431,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,460,000 after acquiring an additional 31,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Msci during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,726,000. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Msci stock traded up $5.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $335.70. 20,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,806. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.88. Msci Inc has a 1 year low of $206.82 and a 1 year high of $344.00.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.36 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 286.63% and a net margin of 33.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Msci from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.89.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 1,903 shares of Msci stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total value of $545,076.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 290,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,306,733.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,051 in the last 90 days. 2.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

