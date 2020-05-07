Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,549 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $8,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Workday by 11.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Workday by 12.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 31,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Workday by 0.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 11.0% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WDAY. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Workday from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.38.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 101,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $14,851,573.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 11,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $1,629,548.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 627,480 shares of company stock valued at $80,119,289. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $6.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.20. 669,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,088. Workday Inc has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $226.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of -74.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $976.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

