Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 184 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $8,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $548,000. Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $435,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,984,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock traded up $7.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $291.01. 15,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,319. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 56.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $296.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.71.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 264.71%. The business had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.71.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

