Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 3,109 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,485 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $9,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 86,275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,266 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $12,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 10,206 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $94,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.97. 81,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,618,251. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.69, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10. NXP Semiconductors NV has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $139.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.92.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

