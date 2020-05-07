Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 405 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.43.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.56. 36,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $161.11. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.78.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

