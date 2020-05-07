Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 451 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $8,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,097,000 after purchasing an additional 35,850 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Veeva Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 5,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Veeva Systems by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEEV has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

VEEV stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $193.74. The company had a trading volume of 44,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,751. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.99. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $197.51. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $162,890.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at $274,650.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total value of $1,137,670.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,037.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,637 shares of company stock worth $4,518,237 over the last ninety days. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

