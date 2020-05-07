Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 7,072 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,072 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $9,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KR. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kroger by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,575,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,033,000 after buying an additional 876,611 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Kroger by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on KR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kroger from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. CSFB lifted their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kroger from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.86.

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 152,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,797,006.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $263,328.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,100 shares of company stock worth $615,796 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Kroger stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,556,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,020,764. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.85. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.37.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

