Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 802 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $8,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 2,363.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 68.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.29.

Shares of EQR stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.65. 470,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,043. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.07.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.50. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $682.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.05%.

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 14,579 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $1,241,985.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $2,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,644 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,560 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

