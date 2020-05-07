Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $14,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP boosted its position in Moody’s by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Moody’s by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Moody’s by 23,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of MCO opened at $241.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $287.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.44.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 235.22%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.02%.

In other news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total transaction of $993,320.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at $13,238,317.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,905 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $9,532,632.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,577,029.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,951 shares of company stock valued at $12,887,768. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCO. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus boosted their price target on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $248.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.80.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.