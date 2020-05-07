Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,367 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $548,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total value of $678,719.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,165 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.64.

Shares of MCK traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.38. The stock had a trading volume of 487,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.51. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $172.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.09%.

McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

