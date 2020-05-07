Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 183 ($2.41) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 93 ($1.22). Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RMG. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 115 ($1.51) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 148 ($1.95) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Royal Mail to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 210 ($2.76) in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 138 ($1.82) to GBX 107 ($1.41) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 168.38 ($2.22).

Royal Mail stock opened at GBX 169.55 ($2.23) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 144.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 190.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of GBX 118.86 ($1.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 261.80 ($3.44).

In related news, insider Michael Findlay purchased 16,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.35) per share, for a total transaction of £29,875.10 ($39,299.00). Also, insider Maria da Cunha purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of £26,550 ($34,925.02). Insiders acquired a total of 31,815 shares of company stock worth $5,662,511 over the last 90 days.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

