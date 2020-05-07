RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) Price Target Cut to GBX 500

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 575 ($7.56) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RSA. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. HSBC lowered their price objective on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 564.69 ($7.43).

Shares of LON:RSA opened at GBX 369.40 ($4.86) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 374.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 502.23. RSA Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 321.20 ($4.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 736.84 ($9.69). The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 11.37.

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported GBX 39.40 ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 40.70 ($0.54) by GBX (1.30) (($0.02)). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RSA Insurance Group will post 4941.5752767 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sonia Baxendale bought 2,000 shares of RSA Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 671 ($8.83) per share, with a total value of £13,420 ($17,653.25).

RSA Insurance Group Company Profile

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

