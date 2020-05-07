Russell S. Elmer Sells 1,400 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.94, for a total value of $496,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,251.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ServiceNow stock opened at $365.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $213.99 and a 1-year high of $379.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $287.76 and a 200-day moving average of $291.58. The firm has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.84, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.34.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $223,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $990,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.2% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 12.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,164,000 after buying an additional 32,306 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 245.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $380.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.96.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

