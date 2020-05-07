Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. Sells 4,149 Shares

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $135,049.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,295.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ryder System stock opened at $32.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average of $44.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.06. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $63.14.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.53). Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 249.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

R has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Ryder System from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

