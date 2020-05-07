Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 10,000 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $62,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,171.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SFE stock opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $12.91.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.43). On average, research analysts predict that Safeguard Scientifics, Inc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SFE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Safeguard Scientifics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Safeguard Scientifics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Safeguard Scientifics in the first quarter worth about $192,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 740,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after buying an additional 59,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

