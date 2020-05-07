Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 1,260 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1,087.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock opened at $52.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $268.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 34.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.4171 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Macquarie lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.