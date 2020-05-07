Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 1,324 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $15.82 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank downgraded Schlumberger from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.87.

In other news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,937.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla acquired 2,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

