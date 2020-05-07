Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 150 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Hershey were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Hershey by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,729,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,052,000 after buying an additional 173,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,010,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,170,000 after purchasing an additional 115,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,639,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,047,000 after purchasing an additional 162,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,299,000 after purchasing an additional 274,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,552,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.26.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $49,402.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,089.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total value of $214,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,361,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,371. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HSY opened at $131.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. Hershey Co has a 52-week low of $109.88 and a 52-week high of $162.20. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.17.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.