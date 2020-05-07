Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Stock Position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IBMK opened at $26.07 on Thursday. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $26.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.13.

