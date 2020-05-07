Sandy Spring Bank Buys 4,155 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 23.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,852 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 40,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after acquiring an additional 251,624 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,286,484 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,936 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 149,239 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 17,863 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 309.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,836 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,217 shares during the period. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $13.78 on Thursday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average of $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

