Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 65,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,864,000 after purchasing an additional 14,753 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 65,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $94.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.24. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

