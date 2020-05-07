Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WEC. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,914,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,613,000 after purchasing an additional 299,918 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 18,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 3,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,022.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $84.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. WEC Energy Group Inc has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $109.53. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.64.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

