Sandy Spring Bank Grows Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $32,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,554.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $48.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day moving average of $55.95. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.