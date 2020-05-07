Sandy Spring Bank Has $402,000 Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $3,060,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 10.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 27,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 94.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 20,364 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $142,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OKE opened at $28.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average of $59.95. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.05%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKE. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on ONEOK from $61.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Edward Jones raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.95.

In other news, CFO Walter S. Hulse III purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.72 per share, with a total value of $307,200.00. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.70 per share, with a total value of $197,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $313,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 156,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,025. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

